Confident that Omicron will be defeated, says Guj CM after first case of variant in state

A day after the first case of Omicron variant was detected in Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday urged people to take necessary precautions and expressed confidence that the new strain of coronavirus would be defeated. On Saturday, a 72-year-old NRI tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Jamnagar city of the state after his arrival from Zimbabwe, one of the ''at risk'' countries. Speaking at an event at Zydus Corporate Park in the city, Patel said thanks to the cooperation of people, the number of COVID-19 cases being reported in the state are now the lowest in the country.

''For the last several months, the number of new coronavirus cases emerging in Gujarat everyday is the lowest in comparison to other states in the country. It was possible because of people's cooperation. We are gradually coming out from the challenging situation that we have been facing since long,'' he said in his address.

''Since COVID-19's new variant Omicron has also emerged now, it is imperative that we all remain cautious just like we were during the previous two waves of the pandemic. I am confident that we will be successful in defeating this new variant too,'' the CM added. He said that over 120 crore doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the country so far and Gujarat has emerged as a leader in the vaccination drive with nearly 7.5 crore doses given so far.

Patel was addressing people after unveiling an art installation, a handmade COVID-19 art quilt spanning over 22,000 square feet, dedicated to 'Corona warriors'. Nearly 15,000 handmade pieces of art were woven together as a large quilt and installed on the facade of the headquarters as a tribute to the frontline workers.