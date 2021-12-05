Italy reports 43 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 15,021 new cases
Italy reported 43 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, compared to 75 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new reported infections fell to 15,021 from 16,632.
