Italy reports 43 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 15,021 new cases

Italy reported 43 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, compared to 75 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new reported infections fell to 15,021 from 16,632.

