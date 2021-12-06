Left Menu

China reports 61 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 5 vs 59 a day earlier

China reported 61 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 5, up from 59 a day earlier, its health authority said on Monday. China reported 44 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 21 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-12-2021 06:26 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 06:26 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 61 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 5, up from 59 a day earlier, its health authority said on Monday. Of the new infections, 38 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 42 a day earlier.

The new local cases were reported by local authorities in Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Hebei and Yunnan. China reported 44 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 21 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. As of Dec. 5, mainland China had 99,203 confirmed cases.

