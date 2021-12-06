Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* A cruise ship set to dock in New Orleans with over 3,000 passengers has detected 10 cases of COVID-19 among its crew and guests, the Louisiana Department of Health said. * Canada's tight labor market is forcing many companies to offer regular COVID-19 testing over vaccine mandates, while others are reversing previously announced inoculation requirements even as Omicron variant cases rise.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 10:29 IST
The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has spread to about one-third of U.S. states, but the Delta version still accounts for the majority of infections as cases rise nationwide, U.S. health officials said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The incoming German government wants to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory from March 16 for people working in hospitals, nursing homes and other medical practices, according to a copy of draft legislation seen by Reuters. * Police fired teargas and used water cannons to disperse protesters pelting officers with cobblestones and fireworks as a demonstration in Brussels over government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions turned violent.

* Dutch former queen Beatrix, 83, has tested positive for COVID-19, the royal information service RVD said. AMERICAS

* Chilean health authorities reported on Saturday that they detected the first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in a person who had arrived in the copper-producing South American country from Africa. * A cruise ship set to dock in New Orleans with over 3,000 passengers has detected 10 cases of COVID-19 among its crew and guests, the Louisiana Department of Health said.

* Canada's tight labor market is forcing many companies to offer regular COVID-19 testing over vaccine mandates, while others are reversing previously announced inoculation requirements even as Omicron variant cases rise. ASIA-PACIFIC

* India on Sunday reported its highest single-day COVID-19 deaths since July after two states revised their death tolls. The country has detected seven more Omicron cases, making 12 in all. * The coronavirus pandemic has weakened China's power in the Indo-Pacific, and the region's deepening security uncertainties present a "significant" risk of war, the Lowy Institute said in a report.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Africa has little chance of overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic unless 70% of its population is vaccinated by the end-2022, yet "extreme vaccine discrimination" is leaving the continent behind, a report said.

* A Jordanian court sentenced five senior health officials to three years in jail for causing the death of 10 COVID-19 patients following an oxygen outage in a major state hospital, state media said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENT

* Australia's medicine regulator provisionally approved the Pfizer Inc coronavirus vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11, with the health minister saying the rollout could begin from Jan. 10. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian share markets lagged a bounce in U.S. and European futures on Monday, while bonds surrendered some of their recent gains and oil rallied as Saudi Arabia lifted its crude prices. * Federal Reserve policymakers look likely to accelerate the wind-down of their bond-buying program when they meet later this month as they respond to a tightening labor market and move to open the door to earlier rate hikes than they had projected.

