Omicron: Decision needed at national level on booster dose, says Maha Dy CM
Amid the scare from the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said there is need to take a decision at the national level on whether a booster dose of the vaccine is required to curb the pandemic.Speaking after paying tribute to legendary social reformer Babasaheb Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar here, he said information available showed that those who had taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had also got infected with the Omicron variant.Is booster dose required then
- Country:
- India
Amid the scare from the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said there is need to take a decision at the national level on whether a booster dose of the vaccine is required to curb the pandemic.
Speaking after paying tribute to legendary social reformer Babasaheb Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar here, he said information available showed that those who had taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had also got infected with the Omicron variant.
"Is booster dose required then? We have doses available today. There is a need to take a decision at the national level in this regard I think. There are different opinions about it. So, it should be told why it needs to be given or why it shouldn't. Only experts who have researched it (the infection) can talk about it,'' Pawar said.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the state administration are keeping a close tab on the current situation, the senior NCP leader said.
''The Centre too should take a strict position on patients coming from abroad in various states. It must be ensured rules are observed strictly at our international airports," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh inquires about Maharashtra CM's health post his cervical spine surgery, wishes him speedy recovery
Maharashtra: Former BJP leader Ravindra Bhoyar joins Congress
SC grants protection from arrest to ex-Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh in cases lodged against him in Maharashtra.
Uddhav Thackeray has left 'saffron flag', turned 'green', says Kirit Somaiya
SC protects ex-Mumbai CP from arrest in criminal cases lodged against him in Maharashtra