Omicron: Kejriwal urged people not to panic and follow covid appropriate behaviour

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged people not to panic in the wake of detection of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Delhi, but asked them to follow social distancing and use face masks to ward off the disease.

The situation emerging after the detection of corona variant was being monitored closely by him, and adequate arrangement of all the requirements like beds and medicines will be made available, the chief minister said in a briefing. '' Omicron has entered the country and its cases have been found at many places including Delhi. I want to appeal the people not to panic and maintain social distancing and use face mask,'' he said.

Delhi reported first case of Omicron on Sunday. A 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania was tested positive for Omicron.

Kejriwal has demanded the Central government to stop international flights to prevent the spread of Omicron in the country.

The country reported the first two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Thursday in Karnataka -- a 66-year-old South African flyer and a 46-year-old Bengaluru doctor with no travel history. Both men were fully vaccinated. All COVID-positive international travellers reaching Delhi are being admitted to the LNJP Hospital, where a dedicated ward has been set up for isolating and treating them.

