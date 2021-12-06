Left Menu

COVID-19 vaccination: Over 9cr doses administered in MP

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 06-12-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 14:45 IST
COVID-19 vaccination: Over 9cr doses administered in MP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
More than nine crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Madhya Pradesh since the process started in mid-January this year, a senior official said on Monday.

As per the CoWin portal, 9,03,96,161 doses have been administered in the state, with 5,13,86,375 being given the first dose and 3,90,09,786 getting both jabs.

He said vaccination was being carried out at 9,495 sites, of which a dominant 9,476 are government ones.

Hailing the efforts of the health staff and the people of the state in making the drive a success, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked eligible beneficiaries to get vaccinated as soon as possible to prevent a third wave and also safeguard against new variants.

He asked officials to deal with the new Omicron variant by adopting a people's participation model and also appealed to citizens to adhere to pandemic protocols, like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, strictly.

