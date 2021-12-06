Left Menu

Russia says Argentina approves Sputnik Light as standalone and booster vaccine

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-12-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 15:42 IST
Argentina has approved Russia's one-dose Sputnik Light as a standalone vaccine and a booster shot, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Monday, citing Argentina's health ministry. Argentina was one of the first countries to widely use Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, but delays in deliveries led the country in August to offer second doses of Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines to citizens who received a first dose of Russia's Sputnik V.

RDIF, which markets Sputnik V internationally, said a study in Argentina showed Sputnik Light was an "effective universal booster" when combined with vaccines produced by AstraZeneca, Moderna, China's Sinopharm and CanSino Biologics Inc.

