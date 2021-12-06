Left Menu

Russia reports first cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant - agencies

Russia on Monday reported its first confirmed cases of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Russian news agencies reported, in two people who returned from South Africa. Interfax cited consumer health regulator Rospotrebnadzor as saying that 10 people who returned from South Africa had tested positive for COVID-19.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-12-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 16:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

President Vladimir Putin last week ordered the government to prepare an action plan to fight Omicron, saying it was important to maintain supplies of drugs, oxygen and hospital beds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

