Russia has sent documents to India for Sputnik M registration, says RDIF
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-12-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 17:03 IST
Russia has sent documents to Indian regulators for the registration of its Sputnik M vaccine for use in children aged 12-17, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Monday.
Russia's health ministry registered Sputnik M in late November and has said shots are expected to be available at the end of December.
