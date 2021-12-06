Left Menu

Croatia confirms its first two cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant

Reuters | Zagreb | Updated: 06-12-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 17:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Croatia

Croatia confirmed on Monday its first two cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the state health institute said.

"We are not sure about the source of the infection as neither of those two people had travelled abroad. We believe they got infected at a business meeting at which both participated," said Bernard Kaic, an epidemiologist at the state health institute.

Guests from abroad had been present at the business meeting, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

