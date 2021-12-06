Africa has little chance of overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic unless 70% of its population is vaccinated by the end-2022, yet "extreme vaccine discrimination" is leaving the continent behind, a report published on Monday said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Deliveries of vaccines to Africa are finally accelerating, but lack of funds, staff, and community outreach means not all countries are prepared to distribute them. * Senegal recorded its first case of the Omicron variant in a tourist who attended a demonstration in Dakar last month with about 300 people of varying nationalities, a testing lab said on Sunday.

* A Jordanian court sentenced five senior health officials to three years in jail for causing the death of 10 COVID-19 patients following an oxygen outage in a major state hospital, state media said. * South Africa is preparing its hospitals for more admissions, as the new variant pushes the country into the fourth wave of COVID-19 cases.

EUROPE * Italy tightened curbs on Monday on people still not vaccinated against COVID-19, while Poland's prime minister warned of new restrictions this week.

* The incoming German government wants to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory from March 16 for people working in hospitals, nursing homes, and other medical practices, according to a copy of draft legislation seen by Reuters. * Russia reported its first Omicron cases, Russian news agencies reported.

AMERICAS * The Omicron variant has spread to about one-third of U.S. states, but the Delta version remains the majority of infections as cases rise nationwide, U.S. health officials said.

* A probable Omicron case has been identified in a crew member of a Norwegian Cruise ship that reached New Orleans on Sunday after detecting COVID-19 among some crew and guests. * Chile and Argentina reported their first Omicron cases on Sunday.

* Argentina has approved Russia's one-dose Sputnik Light as a standalone vaccine and a booster shot, according to the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). ASIA-PACIFIC

* India's Omicron cases rose to 21 over the weekend, officials said, urging people to step up for vaccination, while Nepal and Thailand detected their first cases. * The RDIF said it had sent documents to Indian regulators for use of the Sputnik M vaccine for children.

* Japanese support for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ticked up after his government enforced tighter border controls, the Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported. * Some children in the Philippines' capital Manila returned to school on Monday after a nearly two-year suspension.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENT * Spain's Hipra is confident there will be European Union demand for its experimental vaccine once approved as it is designed to protect against new variants, can be moved easily and produced in mass quantity, a top executive said.

* Future pandemics could be more lethal than COVID-19 so the lessons learned must not be squandered, one of the creators of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine said. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* European stocks opened higher on Monday while U.S. futures also traded in the black in a tentative rebound from last week when the spread of the Omicron variant and expectations of tighter U.S. monetary policy rocked global markets. * The World Petroleum Congress kicks off this week with a sharply trimmed roster of energy executives and government ministers to grapple with the oil market's future as Omicron disrupted travel.

