Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Russia says Argentina approves Sputnik Light as standalone and booster vaccine; Namibia detects Omicron coronavirus variant in 18 of 19 samples

Argentina was one of the first countries to widely use Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, but delays in deliveries led the country in August to offer second doses of Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines to citizens who received a first dose of Russia's Sputnik V. Namibia detects Omicron coronavirus variant in 18 of 19 samples Namibia has detected the Omicron coronavirus variant in 18 of 19 samples sequenced between Nov. 11-26, its health ministry said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 18:33 IST
Science News Roundup: Russia says Argentina approves Sputnik Light as standalone and booster vaccine; Namibia detects Omicron coronavirus variant in 18 of 19 samples
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Russia says Argentina approves Sputnik Light as standalone and booster vaccine

Argentina has approved Russia's one-dose Sputnik Light as a standalone vaccine and a booster shot, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Monday, citing Argentina's health ministry. Argentina was one of the first countries to widely use Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, but delays in deliveries led the country in August to offer second doses of Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines to citizens who received a first dose of Russia's Sputnik V.

Namibia detects Omicron coronavirus variant in 18 of 19 samples

Namibia has detected the Omicron coronavirus variant in 18 of 19 samples sequenced between Nov. 11-26, its health ministry said on Monday. Although the southern African country has sequenced relatively few samples, the finding suggests the variant first flagged by neighbouring South Africa and Botswana late last month, and since labelled "of concern" by the World Health Organization, is also highly prevalent in Namibia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
4
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021