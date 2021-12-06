Science News Roundup: Russia says Argentina approves Sputnik Light as standalone and booster vaccine; Namibia detects Omicron coronavirus variant in 18 of 19 samples

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Russia says Argentina approves Sputnik Light as standalone and booster vaccine

Argentina has approved Russia's one-dose Sputnik Light as a standalone vaccine and a booster shot, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Monday, citing Argentina's health ministry. Argentina was one of the first countries to widely use Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, but delays in deliveries led the country in August to offer second doses of Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines to citizens who received a first dose of Russia's Sputnik V.

Namibia detects Omicron coronavirus variant in 18 of 19 samples

Namibia has detected the Omicron coronavirus variant in 18 of 19 samples sequenced between Nov. 11-26, its health ministry said on Monday. Although the southern African country has sequenced relatively few samples, the finding suggests the variant first flagged by neighbouring South Africa and Botswana late last month, and since labelled "of concern" by the World Health Organization, is also highly prevalent in Namibia.

