Omicron: Kejriwal urges people not to panic, follow Covid-appropriate behaviour

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged people not to panic in the wake of detection of a case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Delhi while appealing them to adhere to social distancing and use face masks to protect themselves from the viral infection.

The situation emerging following the detection of the latest variant of SARS-CoV-2 was being monitored closely and adequate arrangements for beds and medicines would be made, he said at a briefing.

Delhi reported its first case of the Omicron variant on Sunday. A 37-year-old man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania tested positive for Omicron. According to officials, he has been admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital and has mild symptoms.

So far, 21 cases of the Omicron variant, which has been designated as a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organisation, has been detected in India.

''Omicron has entered the country and its cases have been found at many places, including Delhi. I want to appeal to the people not to panic and maintain social distancing and use a facemask,'' he said.

The chief minister, who reviewed the Omicron situation in a meeting last week to take stock of all necessary healthcare facilities, had said the Delhi government has readied 30,000 Covid beds that could be further scaled up to 64,000 on a two-week notice.

The Delhi government is also focusing on increasing manpower for Covid management so that if the rate of infection picks up there is no shortage of doctors, nurses and paramedic staff, a statement from the chief minister's office said.

Special training in Covid management has been given to medical students, nurses and paramedical staff along with specialist doctors. The government has trained 15,370 healthcare workers, including 4,673 doctors, 1,707 medical students, 6,265 nurses and 2,726 paramedics. They have been given training in oxygen therapy, Covid management, paediatric ward covid management, it said. Also, 5,000 health assistants have been raised having basic training in nursing, paramedics, home care, blood pressure measurement, vaccination, to be deployed if needed. These Health assistants will help doctors and nurses and will not be able to take decisions on their own. With their help, doctors will be able to work more efficiently and patients will also be taken care of very well, the CMO statement said.

The Delhi government is also rapidly ramping up its medical oxygen infrastructure to prepare for higher demands whenever needed, it said, adding the chief minister has directed officials to ensure telemetry equipment is installed in each oxygen storage facility for real-time data on its availability.

Delhi currently has 790 MT of storage capacity. Beyond that, a liquid medical oxygen buffer reserve of 442 MT has been established. PSA capacity of Delhi has been ramped up to 121.37 MT, the statement said. The government will further strengthen its home-isolation system for treating patients with mild symptoms under the supervision of doctors and other health staff, it added.

All COVID-positive international travellers reaching Delhi are being admitted to the LNJP Hospital, where a dedicated ward has been set up for isolating and treating them.

