Slovak health minister proposes extending lockdown till Dec 16

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 06-12-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 19:12 IST
Slovakia's health minister said on Monday he would ask the cabinet to extend a lockdown aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 infections by one week until Dec 16.
Slovakia, a country of 5.5 million, has grappled with one of the world's worst coronavirus waves in the past few weeks and introduced a lockdown that shut most shops and services on Nov. 25.
