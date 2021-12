BRIEF-EMA Recommends Approval For Use Of RoActemra In Adults With Severe COVID-19

European Medicines Agency (EMA): * EMA RECOMMENDS APPROVAL FOR USE OF ROACTEMRA IN ADULTS WITH SEVERE COVID-19: 06/12/2021

* SAFETY PROFILE OF MEDICINE FAVOURABLE IN THOSE RECEIVING TREATMENT WITH CORTICOSTEROIDS, CONCLUDED MEDICINE'S BENEFITS GREATER THAN RISKS FOR THESE PATIENTS * RECOMMENDED EXTENDING TOCILIZUMAB INDICATION FOR TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH COVID ON SYSTEMIC TREATMENT WITH CORTICOSTEROIDS AND NEED OXYGEN SUPPORT Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)