EU regulator backs extending RoActemra use for adults with severe COVID-19
Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 20:33 IST
The European Union's drug regulator on Monday recommended extending the use of Roche's RoActemra for adults with COVID-19 on systemic treatment with corticosteroids and those who need oxygen support or mechanical ventilation.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its human medicines committee evaluated data from a main study involving over 4,000 hospitalised adults, and concluded the medicine's benefits outweigh the risks for these patients.
