UK records 51,459 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths on Monday

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-12-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 21:56 IST
UK records 51,459 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths on Monday
Britain on Monday reported 51,459 further cases of COVID-19 and 41 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

That compares with 43,992 cases and 54 deaths reported a day earlier.

Earlier, Britain's Health Security Agency said it found 90 new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, taking the total number identified so far to 336.

