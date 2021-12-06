UK records 51,459 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths on Monday
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-12-2021
Britain on Monday reported 51,459 further cases of COVID-19 and 41 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.
That compares with 43,992 cases and 54 deaths reported a day earlier.
Earlier, Britain's Health Security Agency said it found 90 new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, taking the total number identified so far to 336.
