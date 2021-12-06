Left Menu

One inmate of Thane old age home dies of COVID-19, 66 others discharged

One of 67 inmates of an old age home admitted to the Thane civil hospital after 62 of them tested positive for coronavirus died on Monday, an official said. All the 67 were admitted to the civil hospital for treatment in the last week of November of whom 66 were discharged on Monday, he added.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-12-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 23:45 IST
One of 67 inmates of an old age home admitted to the Thane civil hospital after 62 of them tested positive for coronavirus died on Monday, an official said. 66 others were discharged. The 71-year-old who died of COVID-19 deceased had comorbidities. Civil Surgeon Dr Kailas Pawar said 62 inmates of Matoshree old-age home, located in Sorgaon village in Bhiwandi tehsil of the Thane district, had tested positive for coronavirus while five others were suspected cases. All the 67 were admitted to the civil hospital for treatment (in the last week of November) of whom 66 were discharged on Monday, he added. He said 12 more patients are still undergoing treatment at the civil hospital. Their condition is stable. Meanwhile, two persons who returned from Dubai have tested positive for coronavirus, a Kalyan Dombivli civic official said on Monday night. Their samples will be given for genome sequencing, he added.

