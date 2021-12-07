Left Menu

France now has 25 Omicron Covid variant cases - minister

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-12-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 00:06 IST
  • France

Frace now has identified 25 positive cases of the Omicron COVID-19 virus variant, of which 21 were imported from people returning from Southern Africa, and four who were the result of local infection, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Monday.

Veran said the Omicron variant seems much more contagious than the Delta variant.

He also said that France is aiming to start offering COVID-19 vaccination to all children aged 5 to 11 from December 20, provided health authorities give the go-ahead.

