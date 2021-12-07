U.S. re-evaluates southern Africa travel ban daily -White House
The U.S. ban on foreign nationals entering the country from eight southern African countries is something President Joe Biden's public health advisers reconsider daily, the White House said on Tuesday. "It would be a recommendation from Dr. (Anthony) Fauci and the health and medical experts that will pull back those restrictions, and that's something that's being evaluated," White House Press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, referring to the top U.S. infectious diseases official.
