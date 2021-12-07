U.S. CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to France, Jordan over COVID-19 concerns
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-12-2021 01:11 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 01:05 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised Americans against travel to France, Jordan, Portugal, Tanzania and other destinations, citing COVID-19 concerns.
The CDC now lists more than 80 destinations at "Level 4: Very High" classification and also on Monday added Andorra, Cyprus and Liechtenstein to the highest COVID-19 level.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel, Jordan to partner in water-for-energy deal, Israeli ministry says
Jordan parliament begins debate on constitutional changes
Israel, Jordan to partner in water-for-energy deal, Israeli ministry says
Israel, Jordan to partner in water-for-energy deal
Soccer-Jordan sinks Wolfsburg as Sevilla stay in hunt for knockout phase