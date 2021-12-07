China reports 94 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 6 vs 61 a day earlier

China reported 94 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 6, up from 61 a day earlier, its health authority said on Tuesday. Of the new infections, 60 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 38 a day earlier.

The new local cases were reported by local authorities in Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Yunnan and Zhejiang. China reported 14 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 44 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. As of Dec. 6, mainland China had 99,297 confirmed cases.

