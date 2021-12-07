Left Menu

German national tests coronavirus positive in MP; sample sent for genome sequencing

His sample has been sent for genome sequencing to ascertain whether he is infected with the new Omicron variant or not, the official said.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 07-12-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 11:16 IST
German national tests coronavirus positive in MP; sample sent for genome sequencing
Representataive image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the concern over Omicron COVID-19 variant, a 28-year-old German national has tested positive for coronavirus at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh and his sample has been sent for genome sequencing, an official said on Tuesday.

Since the man attended a marriage ceremony here on Sunday evening, his contact history was traced and samples of at least 50 people were collected for testing, district contact officer Dr D Mohanty said.

So far, there has been no case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in MP. After the German national arrived here on Sunday from New Delhi, he was found negative for the coronavirus in the Rapid Antigen Test at the airport.

Later, his RT-PCR test report came out positive on Monday, Mohanty said.

The man was subsequently kept in isolation at a COVID-19 care centre of a local government medical college, he said. His sample has been sent for genome sequencing to ascertain whether he is infected with the new 'Omicron' variant or not, the official said. Cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in neighbouring states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, as well as in Delhi and Karnataka.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) last month named the COVID-19 virus variant detected in South Africa and some other countries as Omicron and classified it as a 'Variant of Concern'.

Health experts have expressed possibilities that owing to the genetic modification in the virus, it may possess some specific characteristics.

While the transmissibility of infection seems to have increased because of the new variant, there is still not enough clarity on whether or not it will cause severe disease and whether it will evade immunity, the WHO had said.

On Monday, the COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,93,258 with the addition of 17 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,528.

The number of recoveries in MP increased to 7,82,593, leaving the state with 137 active cases, as per official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021