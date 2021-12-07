Left Menu

Bengaluru doc who recovered from Omicron tests COVID positive again

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-12-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 14:03 IST
Bengaluru doc who recovered from Omicron tests COVID positive again
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The city-based doctor, who had tested positive for Omicron variant of COVID-19 and reportedly recovered, has once again tested positive for the virus.

The doctor was among the first two persons to be detected with Omicron in the country. The other was a South African national, who was quarantined and later flew to Dubai.

''It is true that the doctor who was infected with Omicron variant has once again tested positive for COVID-19,'' a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike official told PTI.

Requesting anonymity, the official said the doctor is under isolation, but he is asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case against the SA national, who is a Gujarati by origin, for flying without informing the authorities in violation of the quarantine norms.

The management and staff of a five-star hotel here have also been booked for allowing the infected person leave without informing the health officials.

They have been booked under various sections of the IPC and the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020, police sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021