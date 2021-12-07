Vaccine mandates 'absolute last resort', WHO Europe head says
Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 07-12-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 15:46 IST
Mandatory vaccinations against the coronavirus are an "absolute last resort", head of the World Health Organization's Europe division, Hans Kluge, told reporters on Tuesday.
"Mandates around vaccination are an absolute last resort and only applicable when all feasible options to improve vaccination uptake have been exhausted," Kluge said.
