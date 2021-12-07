A major British study into mixing COVID-19 vaccines has found that people had a better immune response when they received a first dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech shots followed by Moderna nine weeks later, according to the results. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Mandatory vaccinations against the coronavirus are an "absolute last resort", head of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Europe division, Hans Kluge, told reporters. * Britain will not require stricter domestic COVID restrictions in the run-up to Christmas because vaccines had put the country in a more resilient position than a year ago, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said.

* Germany's outgoing health minister said travel curbs that limit arrivals to the European Union are important until more is known about the Omicron variant. * France will close nightclubs ahead of Christmas and tighten social distancing measures in response to the Omicron variant, but there is no need for new lockdowns or curfews, Prime Minister Jean Castex said.

AMERICAS * New York City expanded its array of COVID-19 mandates, setting vaccine requirements for children as young as 5 and for private-sector workers as the highly transmissible Omicron variant pushes into more U.S. states.

* Mexico City officials will begin offering a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to residents over the age of 60 on Tuesday, officials said, part of a government plan to roll out booster shots. ASIA-PACIFIC

* New Zealand will not be sending diplomatic representatives at a ministerial level to the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said, citing COVID-19 as the reason. * Some children in the Philippine capital Manila returned to school after a near two-year suspension as the country tries to get life back to normal.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Namibia has detected the Omicron variant in 18 of 19 samples sequenced between Nov. 11 and Nov. 26.

* Nigeria criticised Britain's decision to add it to a travel "red list" due to coronavirus concerns as unjust and not driven by science. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENT

* British drugmaker GSK said its antibody-based COVID-19 therapy with U.S. partner Vir Biotechnology is effective against all mutations of the new Omicron variant, citing new data from early-stage studies. * The WHO advised against using the blood plasma of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 to treat those who are ill, saying evidence showed it neither improves survival nor reduces the need for ventilators.

* Merck & Co announced a deal with Thermo Fisher Scientific to manufacture its experimental COVID-19 pill at the medical device maker's site in Whitby, Ontario. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Waning Omicron variant worries and a timely booster shot of Chinese stimulus lifted world stock markets and oil on Tuesday and left traders offloading safe-haven currencies and bonds again. * Japan's household spending posted an annual drop for the third straight month in October, though the pace of decline slowed, as consumer sentiment struggled to stage a convincing recovery after coronavirus curbs ended.

* The share of household wealth owned by billionaires has risen by a record amount during the pandemic, with millionaires also coming out of COVID-19 ahead, a study found.

