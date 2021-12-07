Left Menu

WHO advisory group looking at 'mix and match' COVID-19 vaccines

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 07-12-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 16:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The World Health Organization's group of advisory experts is considering evidence this week on COVID-19 heterologous vaccines, or mix and match vaccines, and will report their findings on Thursday, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The independent experts will also look at "the Johnson & Johnson series - whether you should have one dose or two doses", WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris told a U.N. briefing in Geneva.

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

