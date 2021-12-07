WHO advisory group looking at 'mix and match' COVID-19 vaccines
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 07-12-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 16:23 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
The World Health Organization's group of advisory experts is considering evidence this week on COVID-19 heterologous vaccines, or mix and match vaccines, and will report their findings on Thursday, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.
The independent experts will also look at "the Johnson & Johnson series - whether you should have one dose or two doses", WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris told a U.N. briefing in Geneva.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-U.N. warns of 'colossal' collapse of Afghan banking system
U.N. expert raises concerns over media freedom in Hungary ahead of 2022 vote
U.N. warns of 'colossal' collapse of Afghan banking system
EXCLUSIVE-U.N. warns of 'colossal' collapse of Afghan banking system
U.N. expert decries near 'tyranny' in U.S. against minority voting rights