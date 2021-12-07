Left Menu

India has supplied over 723 lakh doses of Covid vaccine to 94 countries, two UN entities: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 16:47 IST
India has supplied over 723 lakh doses of Covid vaccine to 94 countries, two UN entities: Govt
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has supplied over 723 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 94 countries and two UN entities since the start of the Vaccine Maitri Programme in January this year, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

India supplied COVID-19-related medical and other assistance to over 150 countries since the beginning of the pandemic, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

She said, ''Since the start of Vaccine Maitri Programme in January 2021, India has supplied 723.435 lakh doses of Covid vaccine to 94 countries and 2 UN entities in the form of a grant, commercial export or through COVAX till November 29, 2021.'' In the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic during the second wave, support in the form of Covid-related equipment and medicines was received from more than 50 countries. These included supplies from foreign governments, private companies, Indian associations abroad, etc, Pawar stated.

In reply to a separate question on the government's response to the call for helping low-income countries, Pawar said the COVAX facility co-led by WHO has maintained that no effort should be spared to substantially increase vaccine supply for lower-income countries and has called all countries that are well-supplied with COVID-19 vaccines to donate doses to COVAX and on manufacturers to prioritize supplies to COVAX.

The Government of India has so far already supplied 222.56 lakh of COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX, she stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021