123.25 cr Covid vaccine doses given as of Nov 30; 49,819 AEFI reported: Govt to Rajya Sabha

As many as 123.25 crore Covid vaccine doses were given in India as of November 30 and 49,819 adverse events following immunisation were reported which was 0.004 per cent of the total jabs administered, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Of the 49,819 adverse events following immunisation (AEFI), 47,691 were minor events, 163 severe and 1,965 were serious cases, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Upper House in reply to a question.

''Total deaths and hospitalizations following use of all three COVID-19 vaccines were 946 (0.00008 per cent) and 1,019 (0.00008 per cent) respectively. The causality assessment of 89 deaths have been completed.

''The number of deaths classified under different causality assessment categories is, vaccine product-related four, coincidental 58, indeterminate 16 and unclassifiable 11,'' Pawar said.

AEFI is any untoward medical occurrence that follows immunization and which does not necessarily have a causal relationship with the vaccine and are reported through the AEFI surveillance system. Investigations and causality assessment help in establishing a cause and effect relationship, she said. In response to a separate question on whether the government has ascertained the efficacy of Covishield and Covaxin, the minister said Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India is technology transfer of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

The efficacy studies for Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine were conducted overseas by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. Serum Institute of India has conducted Phase II/III immune-bridging clinical trials in the country, she said. ''The overall interim efficacy of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine at the time of approval of Covishield has been reported to be 63.09 per cent. Bharat Biotech International Ltd has conducted Phase III efficacy trial of Covaxin in the country wherein the efficacy of the vaccine has been reported as 77.8 per cent,'' she said.

Covaxin was granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on November 3, 2021. WHO EUL is sufficient for travel in a large number of countries. However, some countries issue specific notifications for the inclusion of vaccines for travel purposes, Pawar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)