EU health bodies recommend mix-and-match of COVID-19 vaccines

The European Union's drug regulator and public health body have recommended that mixing and matching of approved COVID-19 vaccines can be done for both the initial courses and booster doses, as the region reels with an increase in infections.

Evidence suggests that the combination of viral vector vaccines and mRNA vaccines produces good levels of antibodies against the COVID-19 causing coronavirus, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a joint statement https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/news/ema-ecdc-recommendations-heterologous-vaccination-courses-against-covid-19.

