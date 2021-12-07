Left Menu

Spain's health ministry approves COVID vaccination for children aged 5 to 11

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 07-12-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 17:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Spain

The Spanish health commission rubber-stamped on Tuesday the vaccination against COVID-19 of children aged 5 to 11 following a recommendation by the European health regulator late last month. The decision comes as the country, with a nationwide vaccination rate of nearly 80%, seeks to address an acceleration of COVID cases.

Inoculating children and young people, who can unwittingly transmit COVID-19 to others, is considered a critical step towards taming the pandemic.

