Spain's health ministry approves COVID vaccination for children aged 5 to 11
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 07-12-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 17:24 IST
The Spanish health commission rubber-stamped on Tuesday the vaccination against COVID-19 of children aged 5 to 11 following a recommendation by the European health regulator late last month. The decision comes as the country, with a nationwide vaccination rate of nearly 80%, seeks to address an acceleration of COVID cases.
Inoculating children and young people, who can unwittingly transmit COVID-19 to others, is considered a critical step towards taming the pandemic.
