Close to 80% of French children over 12 vaccinated for COVID-19 - minister

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-12-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 20:12 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Close to 80% of French children over 12 have now been vaccinated against COVID-19, French Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer told lawmakers on Tuesday.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Monday that from Dec. 15 children aged five to 11 who are overweight or who have a serious health condition will be also be offered access to vaccination, and that the government hopes to be able to offer vaccination to all children over five from Dec. 20.

Health ministry data show that 79% of 12 to 17 year-olds have received at least one dose, while 76% have received two doses. For all age groups combined, the vaccination rate of eligible people is at 90% and 88% respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

