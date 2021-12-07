Left Menu

Denmark sees society-wide infection with Omicron variant

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 07-12-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 20:45 IST
The new Omicron coronavirus variant has spread across Denmark, health authorities said on Tuesday after registering large outbreaks of the variant in the east and west of the country. "We now have society-wide infection with the Omicron variant," director of the Danish Patient Safety Authority, Anette Lykke Petri, told reporters.

Denmark has registered a total of 398 cases of infection with the variant first identified in South Africa.

