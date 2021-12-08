Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine partially protective against Omicron - Bloomberg News
The Omicron variant of the coronavirus can partially evade the protection from Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing the research head of a laboratory at Africa Health Research Institute in South Africa.
Its evasion is not complete and a booster shot could provide additional protection, according to the report https://bloom.bg/3ItWEj7, citing the researcher, Alex Sigal.
