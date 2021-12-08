S.Korea reports over 7,000 new daily COVID-19 cases for the first time -Yonhap
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 08-12-2021 04:39 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 04:39 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea reported over 7,000 new daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since the start of the pandemic, Yonhap news agency said on Wednesday, citing Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kim Boo-kyum
- Yonhap
- South Korea
Advertisement