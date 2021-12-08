China reports 74 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 7 vs 94 a day earlier
China reported 74 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 7, down from 94 a day earlier, its health authority said on Wednesday. China reported 23 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 14 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.
China reported 74 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 7, down from 94 a day earlier, its health authority said on Wednesday. Of the new infections, 44 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 60 a day earlier.
The new local cases were reported by authorities in Inner Mongolia, Zhejiang, Heilongjiang and Shanghai. China reported 23 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 14 a day earlier.
There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. As of Dec. 7, mainland China had 99,371 confirmed cases.
