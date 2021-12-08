New fund to help Pacific Peoples live safely under COVID-19’s protection framework

A new fund will support the empowerment of Pacific Aotearoa to live safely under New Zealand's COVID-19 Protection Framework, said Minister for Pacific Peoples, Aupito William Sio.

In November, Cabinet agreed on $2 million in funding for the Ministry for Pacific Peoples to support outreach into the Pacific Community. This will underpin their safe transition to the COVID-19 Protection Framework.

"This investment will ensure the shift to the COVID-19 Protection Framework is well communicated and understood by our Pacific communities.

"From now until June 2022, MPP will engage with our communities throughout Aotearoa supporting an educational empowerment approach to Pacific peoples. I want them to have the confidence and independence to navigate safely their movements under the new framework in the languages the different Pacific nations understand," Aupito William Sio said.

The COVID-19 Protection Framework replaces the elimination strategy and former alert level system.

"This transition to the COVID-19 Protection Framework is supported by our vaccination rates reaching 90 percent to minimise the spread of COVID-19. I am delighted that 92 percent of Pacific people, eligible to receive the vaccine, had received their first dose.

"Delivery of the Pacific Aotearoa Community Outreach fund will enable the Ministry to determine where support and assistance is required and guide that response – such as investing in workshops to keep communities safe; initiatives to encourage Pacific people to get fully vaccinated; and programmes to remove barriers hindering Pacific communities.

"This will include access to digital devices, to enable greater awareness and access to online information.

"I expect this to reach over 1,000 Pacific peoples nationally, and create 50 targeted initiatives and pilots, The Pacific Aotearoa Community Outreach fund will ensure our people are supported to transition and live safely in the new framework," Aupito William Sio said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)