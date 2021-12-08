Left Menu

China's Guangdong province cuts some tourism trips after one local COVID case

China's Guangdong has ordered a halt to some group tourist trips between the southern province and other areas after finding one local symptomatic COVID-19 case, in a move underlining Beijing's zero tolerance towards the spread of coronavirus infection. Guangdong, China's most populous province, ordered travel agencies to suspend organising group tourism trips in and out of it from Dec 3, part of its effort to improve COVID controls, local tourism authorities said in a statement on Tuesday.

China's Guangdong has ordered a halt to some group tourist trips between the southern province and other areas after finding one local symptomatic COVID-19 case, in a move underlining Beijing's zero tolerance towards the spread of coronavirus infection.

Guangdong, China's most populous province, ordered travel agencies to suspend organising group tourism trips in and out of it from Dec 3, part of its effort to improve COVID controls, local tourism authorities said in a statement on Tuesday. Guangdong on Dec. 3 detected one domestically transmitted infection with confirmed symptoms in its capital Guangzhou city. The province's last local symptomatic case was found in July.

China, which demands local government detect and contain COVID clusters as quickly as possible, requires a province to restrict tourism linking it and other provincial areas when virus risk increases in certain parts of a province. Such curbs can put pressure on local economies that rely heavily on tourism and hospitality businesses. Organizers of group tourism trips within Guangdong should control the size of the groups and strictly implement preventive measures, Guangdong authority said.

The Dec. 3 Guangdong infection, which involved the Delta variant, was found during routine screening tests among staffers at a hotel where infected travellers arriving from overseas were quarantined, the Guangzhou government had said.

