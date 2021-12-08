Britain could implement COVID-19 'plan B' as early as Friday -Times Radio
Britain could implement tougher COVID-19 measures, including advice to work from home, as early as Friday, according to a government source cited by Times Radio on Thursday.
"Rumours abounding of an imminent Quad meeting to discuss imposing Plan B as early as tomorrow morning, meaning Working From Home and COVID passports for large venues. One source tells me it's '85% likely'," Times Radio presenter Tom Newton Dunn said on Twitter.
