Philippines bans travellers from France to prevent Omicron spread
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 08-12-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 16:11 IST
The Philippines will ban travellers coming from France to prevent the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the presidential office said on Wednesday. The ban, which applies to everyone who has been in France in the past 14 days, runs from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15.
This adds to an earlier ban on travellers from South Africa and 13 other countries to prevent Omicron, which has yet to be detected in the Philippines.
