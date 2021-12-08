Left Menu

France's fifth Covid wave has not peaked yet - government

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-12-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 17:33 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@GabrielAttal)
  • France

The French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday that the fifth wave of the COVID-19 epidemic engulfing France has not yet reached its peak.

The seven-day moving average of new confirmed new infections set a new 2021 high of more than 44,500 on Tuesday.

