France's fifth Covid wave has not peaked yet - government
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-12-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 17:33 IST
- Country:
- France
The French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday that the fifth wave of the COVID-19 epidemic engulfing France has not yet reached its peak.
The seven-day moving average of new confirmed new infections set a new 2021 high of more than 44,500 on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- French
- Gabriel Attal
Advertisement