Rajya Sabha passes bills for regulating surrogacy, assisted reproductive technology

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the 'Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020' and the 'Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill 2020' with a voice vote. The two Bills were passed with several opposition parties including Congress, DMK, NCP, TMC, CPI, CPI (M), RJD and AAP not present in the House over their protest against the suspension of 12 members last week.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had moved the two bills together for passage in the House as there will be a common national board under the two legislations. Mandaviya said the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill 2021 seeks for the regulation and supervision of the assisted reproductive technology clinics and the assisted reproductive technology banks.

The bill seeks to prevent misuse and provide safe and ethical practice of assisted reproductive technology services for addressing the issues of reproductive health where such medical means are required for becoming a parent or for freezing gametes, embryos, embryonic tissues for further use due to infertility, disease or social or medical concerns. It also provides for regulation and supervision of research and development.

On the 'Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill 2020', Mandaviya said, the process of the bill started in 2016 while Assisted Reproductive Technology is being used in the country since 1978. The Minister said India's first child was born on October 3, 1978, and named Durga. He added that the field has grown immensely over the years.

The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill seeks to constitute the National Surrogacy Board, State Surrogacy Boards and the appointment of appropriate authorities for regulation of the practice and process of surrogacy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)