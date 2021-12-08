Austria allows broad lifting of lockdown, but many provinces hold off

Austria will let a wide range of businesses, from non-essential shops to theatres and restaurants, reopen when its COVID-19 lockdown ends on Sunday https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/austrias-unvaccinated-will-remain-lockdown-next-week-chancellor-says-2021-12-07, the government said on Wednesday, but many provinces plan to ease restrictions more cautiously.

The list of businesses that can reopen from Sunday applies provided the local province is not keeping tighter restrictions.

Vienna https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/austrias-unvaccinated-will-remain-lockdown-next-week-chancellor-says-2021-12-07 will only let restaurants fully reopen a week later, and the governor of Tyrol province told a news conference several of Austria's nine provinces would reopen only gradually.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)