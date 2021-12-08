Left Menu

Act now to curb Omicron's spread, WHO's Tedros tells world

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 08-12-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 21:41 IST
Governments should urgently reassess their national responses to COVID-19 and accelerate their vaccination programmes to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday. The global spread of the variant suggests it could have a major impact on the pandemic, and the time to contain it is now, before more Omicron patients are hospitalised, he told a news briefing.

"We call on all countries to increase surveillance, testing and sequencing," he said. "... Any complacency now will cost lives."

