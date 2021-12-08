Britain reports 51,342 new COVID-19 cases, 161 further deaths

Britain on Wednesday reported 51,342 new cases of COVID-19 and a further 161 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test result, government statistics showed.

Cases are up 11.3% over the last seven days compared to the previous seven days, with deaths down 0.8% over the same timeframe.

