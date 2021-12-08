Left Menu

Omicron detected in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Mexico, U.S. - health agency

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has so far been detected in the Americas in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Mexico and the United States, but it is just a matter of time before it circulates in more countries, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned on Wednesday. The regional health agency said coronavirus infections have turned up in Canada and parts of Mexico, such as Baja California.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 21:45 IST
Representataive image Image Credit: ANI

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has so far been detected in the Americas in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Mexico and the United States, but it is just a matter of time before it circulates in more countries, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned on Wednesday.

Except for Panama, Central America is experiencing a steep decline in cases. In South America, Bolivia, Peru and Colombia continue to see a steady increase, while Ecuador, Chile and Argentina are reporting a drop, PAHO said.

