Italy reports 86 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 17,959 new cases

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 08-12-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 21:45 IST
Italy reported 86 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 99 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 17,959 from 15,756. Italy has registered 134,472 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 5.15 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 6,099 on Wednesday, up from 6,078 a day earlier. There were 62 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 89 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 791 from a previous 776.

Some 564,698 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 695,136, the health ministry said.

