Rajasthan reports 40 fresh COVID cases

Rajasthan has recorded 40 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 25 alone in Jaipur in last one day, an official bulletin on Wednesday said. No death was reported due to the virus in the state during the period, it said. The state has 236 active cases at present.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-12-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 22:07 IST
Rajasthan has recorded 40 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 25 alone in Jaipur in last one day, an official bulletin on Wednesday said. No death was reported due to the virus in the state during the period, it said. Apart from Jaipur, four cases each were reported from Alwar and Hanumangarh, two cases each from Ajmer, Jodhpur, and Udaipur, and one from Bikaner. Since last year, 95,4984 people have been tested positive in the state with 8956 deaths. The state has 236 active cases at present.
