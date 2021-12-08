Left Menu

Rajasthan reports 40 fresh COVID cases

Rajasthan has recorded 40 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 25 alone in Jaipur in last one day, an official bulletin on Wednesday said. No death was reported due to the virus in the state during the period, it said. The state has 236 active cases at present.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-12-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 22:07 IST
Rajasthan reports 40 fresh COVID cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan has recorded 40 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 25 alone in Jaipur in last one day, an official bulletin on Wednesday said. No death was reported due to the virus in the state during the period, it said. Apart from Jaipur, four cases each were reported from Alwar and Hanumangarh, two cases each from Ajmer, Jodhpur, and Udaipur, and one from Bikaner. Since last year, 95,4984 people have been tested positive in the state with 8956 deaths. The state has 236 active cases at present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021