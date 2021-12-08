Ukraine expecting extra aid from Britain
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that Britain will provide Ukraine with an additional assistance of 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion). "Great news from London: UK will allocate an additional £1 billion in support for Ukraine. That means new investments, trade, security," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter. He said that with the new funding, the total volume of British support would increase to £3.5 billion.
Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 22:25 IST
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that Britain will provide Ukraine with an additional assistance of 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion).
"Great news from London: UK will allocate an additional £1 billion in support for Ukraine. That means new investments, trade, security," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.
He said that with the new funding, the total volume of British support would increase to £3.5 billion. ($1 = 0.7559 pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain's Prince Charles to open new AstraZeneca research centre
British Chamber of Commerce warns China's data policies could slow innovation
Tennis-Britain's Hewett says he is clear to continue wheelchair tennis career
Forces under Russian control raise combat readiness in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv says
"Come to your senses", Germany urges Britain on N.Ireland