Ukraine expecting extra aid from Britain

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that Britain will provide Ukraine with an additional assistance of 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion).

"Great news from London: UK will allocate an additional £1 billion in support for Ukraine. That means new investments, trade, security," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

He said that with the new funding, the total volume of British support would increase to £3.5 billion. ($1 = 0.7559 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)